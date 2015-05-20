Kamchatka: turning 1973 into 2015

Kamchatka have published a stream of their album Long Road Made Of Gold, the follow-up to last year’s The Search Goes On.

“It’s so nice for us to be here at Classic Rock today to present our new album Long Road Made Of Gold to all of you rockers out there!” says frontman Thomas Juneor Andersson. “What we really like with Long Road Made Of Gold is the way Russ Russell mixed and mastered it. We wanted the album to sound like a 2015 album and not like a 1973 album and we really think that Russ pulled it off. Take a listen and share our journey along the golden road!”

Joining Anderson in Kamchatka are former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg on bass and drummer Tobias Strandvik. Anderson and Wiberg also appeared alongside Clutch’s Jean-Paul Gaster in King Hobo, who released their single, self-titled album in 2008.

Long Road Made Of Gold is released in the UK on June 8.