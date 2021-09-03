Judas Priest's Turbo Lover gets the sludge/horror metal treatment you never knew you needed

To celebrate today's Bandcamp Friday, St. Louis horror metal trio The Lion's Daughter have released a six-song digital EP, Turbo Covers, that features unreleased covers of Judas Priest's Turbo Lover and Ministry's Burning Inside!, alongside previously released, if hard-to-find covers of G.G. Allin, Nine Inch Nails, Mr. Bungle and Nirvana. In addition, the band are also releasing a special Turbo Lover-inspired t-shirt design.



On the first Friday of every month since March of 2020, Bandcamp has waived their revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over the course of these 14 days, fans paid artists and labels $59 million (£42.6 million), helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more.

The Lion's Daughter's most recent album, last April's Skin Show, is available via Season Of Mist Records. Turbo Covers and the accompanying t-shirt are available via Bandcamp.