Judas Priest celebrate 50 heavy metal years with epic 42-disc box set

Judas Priest have revealed they’ll continue their 50th anniversary celebrations with a mammoth limited edition box set containing 42 CDs.

Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music will include all the band’s studio albums and live records alongside multiple discs of previously unreleased material. It’s been restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios. It’ll launch on October 15 through Sony Music.

Frontman Rob Halford says: “Judas Priest's curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the bands unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith.”

Guitarist Glenn Tipton adds: “If there's one box set you should have in your heavy metal collection it should be this one. It's immortal, proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years and flying the flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years.”

The packaging has been designed by Mark Wilkinson and will include signed photographs of Halford, Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis which were taken by photographer Ross Halfin.

Each box set will also include a numbered British Steel blunt razor blade, a book of memorabilia featuring photos, posters, adverts and tour passes, a replica British Steel tour programme, and a pair of replica tour posters from the British Steel 1980 German tour and the Defenders Of The Faith European tour from 1984.

To mark today’s news, Judas Priest have also released The Hellion / Electric Eye which was recorded live at The Summit, Houston, in 1986. Check it out below.

In addition to the 42 CD box set, Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music will also be released as a single CD and double album.

Judas Priest will headline the UK’s Bloodstock festival on August 15.

Judas Priest Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music

CD1: Rocka Rolla

CD2: Sad Wings of Destiny

CD3: Sin After Sin

CD4: Stained Glass

CD5: Killing Machine

CD6: Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)

CD7: British Steel

CD8: Point Of Entry

CD9: Screaming for Vengeance

CD10: Defenders of the Faith

CD11: Turbo

CD12 & CD13: Priest… Live!

CD14: Ram It Down

CD15: Painkiller

CD16: Jugulator

CD17 & CD18: ’98 Live Meltdown

CD19: Demolition

CD20 & CD21: Live in London

CD22: Angel of Retribution

CD23: Nostradamus (Act 1)

CD24: Nostradamus (Act 2)

CD25: A Touch Of Evil Live

CD26 & CD27: Redeemer of Souls

CD29: Firepower

CD30 & CD31: Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)

CD32: Live At The Mudd Club ’79

CD33 & CD34: Live In Houston ’86

CD35 & CD36: Live In New Haven ’88

CD37: Los Angeles '90 (Previously Unreleased)

CD38: London '81(Previously Unreleased)

CD39: Denver '80 (Previously Unreleased)

CD40: Irvine '91 (Previously Unreleased)

CD41 & CD42: Beyond Live & Rare: Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives