Jon Bon Jovi returns to his roots

Jon Bon Jovi will return to his hometown for an upcoming reality show in the US.

If I Wasn’t A Rock Star will follow artists as they go back to where they grew up to see how their lives would be different if they hadn’t made it in the music industry.

Bon Jovi, who will also serve as an executive producer on the series, tells Variety: “I was drawn to this project simply because it will be a celebration of the working men and women of the US. They are the real rock stars.”

Fellow executive producer Bob Weinstein adds: “The series will offer music fans a chance to see their favourite stars as they’ve never imagined them before. We can’t wait to see what other amazing talent comes on board.”

Bon Jovi has appeared on the small screen several time previously, starring in Ally McBeal, the West Wing, Sex And The City and 30 Rock.

Bon Jovi last year insisted he had no bad feelings towards the band’s former guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the group in 2013. Sambora is currently at the centre of a death threat investigation after an alleged call to his ex girlfriend and fashion business partner Nikki Lund. He denies the allegation.