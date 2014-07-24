Edgar Winter's tribute to 'hero' brother Johnny

Edgar Winter has spoken of his shock at the sudden death of brother Johnny – and he's called his elder sibling a hero.

The singer has also confirmed that his upcoming US tour will consist of songs associated with the guitarist, who died on tour last week aged 70.

Edgar says: “My wife, Monique, and I are shocked at the suddenness of Johnny’s passing, especially since I was looking forward to seeing him again and playing together. I know his body is departing this physical realm, but his presence, his music and his spirit are undiminished, and alive as ever in my heart.

“Johnny has always been, is now and will for ever remain my greatest musical hero. But more than that, he’s my brother, in family, in music, in life and beyond. I will do my best to carry on in honour of his memory and the Winter name.”

The Edgar Winter Band headline the Rock’n’Blues Fest tour, which kicks off in Michigan on July 31 and ends in Washington on August 24. Vanilla Fudge, Peter Rivera and Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown will all play tracks related to Johnny, while Rick Derringer will appear as special guest on the final two shows.

Johnny’s final album Step Back is set for release on September 2.