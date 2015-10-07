Lennon birthday marked by giant peace sign

John Lennon’s 75th birthday was marked in New York yesterday (October 6) with a giant human peace sign in Central Park.

The late Beatle’s wife Yoko Ono arranged the gesture, with the help of 2000 fans, who stood in the shape of the symbol originally used by the UK’s Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

She’d hoped to set a new world record – but the previous one, in which a peace sign was created by over 5000 people, remains.

Lennon, who released peace anthem Imagine in 1978, was born on October 9, 1940, and shot dead on December 8, 1980.

Ono told fans: “Thank you for coming today. I really appreciate it. I love you!”

She’ll mark her late husband’s actual birthday in Iceland, where she’ll relight the Imagine Peace Tower beacon in his memory.

