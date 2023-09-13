John Lees' Barclay James Harvest add second orchestral show

John Lees' Barclay James Harvest have announced that they will play a second show with an orchestra for 50 years at Huddersfield Town Hall with the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra on September 24.

Earlier this year the quartet announced they would peform their first show with an orchestra for 50 years, on September 23. The band were one of the first to record and tour with an orchestra, and the oncerts will see the band perform orchestrated renditions of classic Barclay James Harvest repertoire of the early 1970s such as Mocking Bird, The Poet, After The Day and the epic Dark Now My Sky, which the band have not performed live since 1973, along with more recent material newly arranged for an orchestra. The Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra musical director Benjamin Ellin has adapted the original Barclay James Harvest orchestral arrangements especially for the show.

The Sunday show will start at 4pm and will feature some changes to the program from the first show, which takes place the evening before on Saturday September 23 at 8pm.

These live shows will also coincide with the release of a five-disc boxed set of 1972's Baby James Harvest which will feature new 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler, additional bonus tracks and a new remastered version of Barclay James Harvest In Concert, recorded for BBC Radio One with the Barclay James Harvest Symphony Orchestra, from November 1972.

