Joey Tempest headlines Rock Meets Classic 2016

Joey Tempest will headline next year’s Rock Meets Classic tour, organisers have revealed.

The Europe frontman will perform a ‘best of Europe’ set backed by the Mat Sinner Band and the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague. The 2016 tour takes in 16 cities in Germany and Switzerland, kicking off in Wurzburg on March 3.

Former Kansas frontman Steve Walsh, German metal queen Doro and Thin Lizzy’s Scott Gorham and Ricky Warwick are also confirmed for the tour.

Tempest says: “I’m honoured to be asked to headline this amazing event together with this very accomplished orchestra and band, following in the footsteps of such legends as Ian Gillan and Alice Cooper. Let’s rock big style.”

The Mat Sinner band features Primal Fear members Sinner and Alex Beyrodt on guitar, alongside Amanda Somerville, Oliver Hartmann, Jimmy Kresic, Moritz Muller, Tiffany Kirkland, Kolinda Brozovic and Sascha Krebs.

Europe released 10th album War Of Kings in March.