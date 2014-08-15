Joanne Shaw Taylor rocks out in Mud

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a lyric video for Mud, Honey, the lead track from fourth studio album The Dirty Truth.

The follow-up to 2012’s Almost Always Never is launched on September 22 via her independent label Axhouse Music.

She says: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s going to be exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”

Mud, Honey started life as an instrumental track before Taylor decided to add words during the recording process. She explains: “It sounded so big and heavy it seemed a shame not to write some lyrics for it. It’s a fictional song about a gangster style character who’s burned too many bridges – I decided to go with a darker subject matter because I felt that’s what would do the heavy track justice.”

She tours the UK in November with support from Bernie Marsden, who launches solo album Shine on Monday.

Nov 01: Norwich Epic

Nov 02: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

Nov 03: Leeds Wardrobe

Nov 04: Manchester RNCM

Nov 06: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 07: Glasgow Arches

Nov 08: Stockton Arc

Nov 12: Exeter Corn Exchange

Nov 13: Falmouth Pavilion

Nov 14: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 15: Birmingham Town Hall

Nov 18: Cardiff Globe

Nov 19: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 20: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Tracklist