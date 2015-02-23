JJ Grey & Mofro: Ol’ Glory in full

JJ Grey & Mofro have streamed ninth album Ol’ Glory in full via TeamRock.

The 12-track follow-up to 2013’s This River is released today via Provogue Records – and the label say it’s a continuation of the band’s “deep, soulful blues, rock, folk, gospel, R&B” vibe.

They add: “Ol’ Glory contains the personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro.

“The material reflects two themes that run through their entire body of work – a strong sense of place, and finding happiness with where you are in life.”

The band tour Europe next month, including a stop at London’s Islington Academy on March 18. Ol’ Glory is on sale via Amazon in CD and digital formats.