Jimmy Page recalls the time he and Brian May played with Bad News supporting Iron Maiden: "my amp mysteriously cut in and out"

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page has posted an amusing anecdote regarding the unlikely moment he became a bonus guitarist for British comedy heavy metal band, Bad News - alongside none other than fellow guitar god and Queen icon, Brian May!

Two days ago, Page posted a photo taken backstage at the Hammersmith Odeon (now Apollo) in London on November 9, 1986, featuring himself alongside May, Bad News members Vim Fuego (played by Adrian Edmonson), Den Dennis (Nigel Planer), Colin Grigson (Rik Mayall) and Spider "Eight-Legs" Webb (Peter Richardson), and Iron Maiden members Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Adrian Smith and Dave Murray. Bad News - a fictional band spawned by Channel 4's hallmark 80s alternative comedy show The Comic Strip Presents... - were supporting Maiden at the Odeon that night, and delighted fans by bringing out Page and May for a guitar dual with Bad News frontman and lead guitarist Fuego

Page - who has in fact already previously acknowledged the ludicrous moment from his history with another photo from the day - posted the shot of the assembled A-listers alongside the below caption:

"On this day in 1986, I appeared with Bad News at the Hammersmith Odeon, with the a fictional English heavy metal band supporting heavyweights Iron Maiden.



"Bad News had two extra guitarists that night, Brian May and I. During their set there was a guitar duel between Vim Fuego (Adrian Edmonson), Brian and myself. During my bit, my amp mysteriously cut in and out but it just added to the comedy of the send up!"

See the recently unearthed photo - and another shot previously posted by Page from the same night - below. You can also listen to footage recorded from the amazing moment in question just below that.

