Jimmy Page lines up book 'stamping' event

Jimmy Page will give fans a unique memento at a book 'signing' event in London.

The Led Zeppelin guitar hero will meet fans at the Piccadilly branch of Waterstones on December 2. But rather than sign copies of his book Jimmy Page, he will be hand pressing them with a ‘Zoso’ stamp which features a design unique to the event.

Only 250 people will be given access and Page will not sign any other items or pose for photographs on the day.

Page says: “I always like to do something different – if you’re inspired by an idea, really make something of that inspiration. To have a photographic autobiography is a totally different way of looking at things, but it does the job very well and I think it will bring a lot of pleasure to people.”

The event starts at 1pm on December 2 and fans are advised to arrive early.

Page re-released the book earlier this year. It was originally made available in 2010 and includes images from throughout his career.