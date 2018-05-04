Jimmy Eat World release not one but TWO new tracks…

Jimmy Eat World have released TWO never tracks today. Love Never and half heart are a traditional single release – with an A and B side, available on 7" vinyl – and the band’s first new material since 2016’s Integrity Blues. The release comes ahead of their headline slot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

The songs are on all streaming outlets now and available as two videos:

A limited edition 7” vinyl can be purchased directly from the band online or at their gigs.

Jimmy Eat World headline this year’s Slam Dunk Festival on May 26th, 27th & 28th alongside Good Charlotte, playing three dates across the country in Leeds, Hatfield and Birmingham.

Visit their website for a full list of dates.