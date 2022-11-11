Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Had the world not lost him at the ridiculously young age of 27 in 1970, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this month. I don’t think there’s a rock guitarist… scratch that… a rock musician alive who doesn’t owe some sort of debt to Jimi. Whether in terms of sonics, playing skills or showmanship, we really haven’t seen another of his like.

This month, ahead of the release of a brand new book and a live album, we celebrate his songs and his influence, in the company of some of his star admirers, collaborators and contemporaries.

That’s not all, though. This issue we also reunite – on paper, at least! – the surviving members of Creedence Clearwater Revival to discuss their glory days and being bigger than The Beatles; we chat to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger about their return; Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and more regale us with tales of Kiss’s 1980s; we hang out with Bush, Marcus King… and there’s so much more.

Features

Jimi Hendrix

To celebrate what would have been his 80th-birthday year, the stars and those who knew him choose his greatest songs, relive personal memories and reflect on his legacy.

Creedence Clearwater Revival

For a time in the late 60s, they were the hottest band in America, if not the world. Former members recall their rocket ride from outcasts to “outselling The Beatles”.

Nickelback

For years they were an undeserving target for ridicule. For a while the jokes hurt, but with multi-platinum record sales and hits they were able to have the last laugh. Now, with new album Get Rollin’ more than likely about to continue the band’s successes, they’re still smiling.

Kiss

In a tumultuous decade, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss left, there was a disastrous concept album, rising tensions between Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, and – most shocking of all – the removal of their make-up. Kiss nearly didn’t survived the 80s.

Marcus King

Having trudged down the same sorry, drugs-littered road as some of his heroes, guitarist Marcus King has cleaned up his act and is now on the road to major success.

Bush

Having weathered early days of huge commercial success but critical flak, these days Gavin Rossdale is happy for Bush just to “make interesting music”.

Regulars

The Dirt

Unseen 60s/70s Rolling Stones photos found; Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe co-headline UK dates in May; KK Downing and Les Binks join Judas Priest’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Welcome back Ruts DC and Brant Bjork. Say hello to Mother Vulture and Kira Mac. Say goodbye to John Hartman, Gord ‘Piledriver’ Kirchin, Loretta Lynn.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Garbage

Band in need of a singer meet singer in need of work. One of the first songs they worked on together, it was a signature hit and is still one of the first songs on the band’s set-lists.

Q&A: Peter Buck

The former R.E.M. guitarist on his old band, working with Luke Haines, and not having record labels tell him what to do.

Six Things You Need To Know About... The Hu

They have a message; horses are important; the band are official Mongolian cultural ambassadors.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Mammoth WVH, Austin Meade, Devin Townsend, Laura Cox, The Hot Damn! and more.

Reviews

New albums from Nickelback, Bruce Springsteen, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Architects, Enuff Z’Nuff, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Todd Rundgren, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Leatherwolf. Reissues from Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Queen, Slade, Garbage, The Beatles, David Bowie, Type O Negative. DVDs, films and books on Pearl Jam, Charlie Watts, Brian Johnson, The Jam, Eno. Live reviews of Guns N’ Roses, Uriah Heep, Anthrax, Billy Idol, Lindsey Buckingham, Man.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Within Temptation, Mammoth WVH and Gong. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: The White Buffalo

Jake Smith takes us through his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

