Hughes still wants universal gun access

Jesse Hughes says the Paris massacre has taught him that everyone should be allowed to carry guns – even though he doesn’t want it to be true.

The Eagles Of Death Metal frontman opened up this week about the moment he faced one of the terrorists at the Bataclan venue in November, and was convinced he’d be shot dead in a matter of seconds.

A total of 130 people were killed during the attack, with 89 of them losing their lives at the EODM show.

Hughes – who fronts the band tonight in Paris – tells iTele: “Did French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan? If anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it. Because I don’t think so.

“I think the only thing that stopped it was some of the bravest men I’ve ever seen, charging head-first into the face of death, with their firearms.”

Accepting that many will disagree with his views, the long-term proponent of gun ownership continues: “It just seems like God made men and women, and that night guns made them equal. And I hate that it’s that way.

“I think the only way my mind has been changed is that, maybe, until nobody has guns, everybody has to have them.

“I want everyone to have access to them. I saw people die that maybe could have lived. I don’t know.”

EODM appear at the Olympia in Paris tonight (February 16) with the survivors of the Bataclan attack invited to attend for free. The event will take place under armed guard, with counsellors available for anyone who feels the need to talk about their experiences.

Jesse Hughes feared he’d never play live again