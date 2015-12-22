Jeff Lynne's ELO launch One Step At A Time

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have released a lyric video for One Step At A Time. It’s taken from Alone In The Universe, the follow-up to 2001’s Zoom.

“One Step At A Time came to me at a moment when I wanted an up-tempo song again,” says Jeff. “I started out trying to make a nice chord sequence and melody and then gradually I fit some pieces I had together like a jigsaw puzzle. The songs all come together differently, but sometimes they come in bits and pieces.”

Last week, ELO played Evil Woman on the Jimmy Kimmel show in the US.

**ELO Tour Dates

**Apr 05: Liverpool, Echo Arena

Apr 07: Nottingham, Capital Fm Arena

Apr 09: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Apr 10: Manchester, Arena

Apr 12: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Apr 14: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Apr 16: Birmingham, Genting Arena

Apr 17: Birmingham, Genting Arena

Apr 20: London, The O2

Apr 22: London, The O2

Apr 23: London, The O2