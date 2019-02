Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has released solo band track The Immortal, inspired by UFC fighter Matt ‘The Immortal’ Brown.

It was written after Brown approached Jasta to create his latest entrance music. He says: “When Matt asked, an idea instantly came to mind. I’m a big fan of his so this worked out perfectly. Matt is fighting on March 14 at UFC 185 – it’s going to be a war!”

The Immortal will be available as a digital download on March 10.

Jasta and Hatebreed are no strangers to UFC – they’re longtime sponsors of fighter Chris Camozzi. They commence a run of US shows later this month that includes a series of appearances on Slipknot’s Prepare For Hell Tour.