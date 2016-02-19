Jani Lane Catch A Falling Star album to be released

Jani Lane’s cover versions are to be included in a posthumous compilation album titled Catch A Falling Star.

The record is set for release on February 26, and includes Lane’s versions of UFO’s Doctor, Doctor, Def Leppard’s Photograph and Bon Jovi’s Lay Your Hands On Me.

The late ex-Warrant frontman’s bandmates, guitarist Erik Turner, bassist Jerry Dixon and former sticksman Bobby Borg all perform on the album. It also features guest appearances from Alice Cooper, singer Ryan Roxie and former W.A.S.P guitarist Chris Holmes.

Borg says: “There is no better tribute to Lane than a collection of covers. Those who saw Warrant perform live know that Lane loved to mix cover songs into the shows – songs by The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Joe Walsh, Queen, and other artists throughout our live sets. I loved that about the band.

“Lane was able to convey the subject matter of a song emotionally – whether soft and heartfelt or loud and aggressive – while always maintaining a certain charm as if he were grinning warmly.”

Lane was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning in a California hotel in 2011, aged 47.

Jani Lane Catch A Falling Star tracklist