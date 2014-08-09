Jagger, Gilmour in union message to Scotland

Sir Mick Jagger and Dave Gilmour are among 200 celebrities to sign a letter asking Scots to vote no to independence next month.

As Scotland prepares to go to the polls on September 18, Jagger and Gilmour have joined Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Hawking, Steve Coogan and Simon Cowell in signing the letter, which organisers hope will be seen by Scots as an appeal by the rest of the UK not to leave the union.

According to the Telegraph, the letter reads: “We want to let you know how very much we value our bonds of citizenship with you, and to express our hope that you will vote to renew them. What unites us is much greater than what divides us. Let’s stay together.”

Earlier this year, David Bowie weighed in on the independence debate at the Brit Awards, saying: “Scotland, stay with us.”