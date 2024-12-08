"It's a beautiful song with a bit of a dark edge." Comic Chris McCausland on why he chose Metallica's Nothing Else Matters for his latest performance on Strictly Come Dancing

Comedian Chris McCausland wowed the judges on Strictly Come Dancing when he and his partner Dianne Buswell performed the Vienesse Waltz to Metallica classic Nothing Else Matters.

McCausland and Buswell's second dance on tonight's (Saturday, December 7) show scored an impressive 36 out of a possible 40.

The performance was another example of the comic proudly displaying his love of rock and metal. The pair previously danced the tango to Rock And Roll All Nite by Kiss.

The pair became emotional as the four judges piled on the praise after their performance.

And McCausland told presenter Claudia Winkleman: "When you start this series they ask you for a list of songs that you like and I put this song on the list.

"I didn't know anything about dancing – and underneath it I wrote 'I reckon this song might suit one of those spinny, whizzy ones.' And I was right, wasn't I?

"Metallica are a heavy metal band, but that's not a heavy metal song. It's a beautiful song with a bit of a dark edge. It just felt wonderful."

McCausland, who is blind, has captured the hearts of the British viewing public with his performances on Strictly. The hugely popular show sees celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in ballroom and Latin dance.

After McCausland's Metallica waltz, judge Anton Du Beke said: "Your timing is beautiful, we know all of that stuff. The thing that I most admire about you is I think about you, and thinking about other people who think they might not be able to do something, doubting whether they could do something.

“I think about you and what people are going to do. 'I don’t think I can do that', then they will think about you and go 'you know what I probably can'. You are an inspiration.”