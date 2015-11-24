Issues announce 2016 euro tour

Issues have announced a European tour for 2016 – including five UK dates.

The Atlanta metalcore outfit launch the tour in Cardiff on May 24. They’re working on the follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut album.

Issues say: “We’ll be back in the UK and Europe in May for the ‎Rebound Tour. Check out the dates below and tell your friends.”

In late 2014, Issues released the Diamond Dreams EP, which reimagines some of their earlier material.

ISSUES EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

May 24: Cardiff Yplas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester Ritz, UK

May 31: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 03-05: Rock Am Ring, Germany