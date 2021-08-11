Iron Maiden release short film about the making of new album Senjutsu

Iron Maiden have released a short film about the making of their new album, Senjutsu. Filmed at Guillaume Tell Studio in Paris - where the band recorded 2015's The Book of Souls - the video features short clips of bassist Steve Harris, singer Bruce Dickinson and longtime producer Kevin Shirley talking about the album.

"It's been a very, very good experience," says Bruce. "I think this is a better album than Book Of Souls. I really do. I haven't heard it all back yet because I've been in the middle of doing it."

"I think it's more complex than Book Of Souls," he continues. "It's certainly more varied. And I think there'll be a genuine couple of surprises. There's one of two songs that'll have people going, 'Eh? Is that Iron Maiden?'"

Senjutsu features 10 tracks, including recently-released single The Writing On The Wall. Titled after a Japanese term loosely translated as ‘tactics and strategy‘, and most commonly applied in combat situations, Senjutsu features Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

As with The Book Of Souls, Senjutsu will be released as a double CD/triple vinyl album.

Senjutsu track listing

1. Senjutsu

2. Stratego

3. The Writing On The Wall

4. Lost In A Lost World

5. Days Of Future Past

6. The Time Machine

7. Darkest Hour

8. Death Of The Celts

9. The Parchment

10. Hell On Earth

Senjutsu will be released on the following formats:



Standard 2CD Digipak

Deluxe 2CD Book Format

Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

Special Edition Triple Silver and Black Marble Vinyl (Selected Retailers)

Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl (Selected Retailers)

Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

Digital album (streaming and download)