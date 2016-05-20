Nicko McBrain’s message to school friend who broke his nose

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain’s message to the school friend who broke his nose is: “Look where I am now – fuck you!”

He’s made the light-hearted comment while recalling the childhood incident that left him with his trademark flat features.

In a video that’s been given entertainingly cautious subtitles, McBrain tells The Drummer’s Journal: “I had a fight at school with one of my best mates, Peter Beecham. He beat the fuck out of me, he did. He broke my nose – I didn’t know he’d broken my nose.

“It started off with a duffle bag fight, then he clobbered me. We started a slapping fight and I clapped him one. He hated it, ‘You fucking bastard!’ And the fists came out.

“It was after school, everybody came in the circle, ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ He clobbered me good, the bastard.”

McBrain and Beecham haven’t seen each other in years, leading the drummer to speculate: “I wonder where he is today, if he’s still with us. You never know.

“You bastard. Look what you did. Look where I am now, though – fuck you!”

He adds: “That was really bad. On that note, or on that nose, shall we say…”

Iron Maiden continue their world tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls, which includes a headline appearance at the Download festival next month. McBrain recently said he’d love to play a month-long UK tour.

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Bruce Dickinson cancer fight inspired me with drink battle says Nicko McBrain