Iron Maiden look to The Final Frontier on visit to the SpaceX HQ

Iron Maiden have been blazing a trail across North America since July on their Legacy Of The Beast tour.

But on their day off before their performance in Phoenix on Tuesday, the band paid a visit to the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, for a guided tour around the facility.

Iron Maiden said: “Day off and the kind folks at SpaceX invited us for a tour – hugely impressive!

“Lots of Maiden fans there who never need to say, ‘I’m not a rocket scientist but…’ They even named a key work area after us!

“Big thanks to everyone there who made us so welcome. You guys do a very special job and we were honoured to visit.”

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) was founded in 2002 by CEO Elon Musk and they are currently in the process of constructing a new starship prototype, which could take flight in October.

Visit our friends at Space.com for further information.

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain took to the stage with tribute band Iron Tribe for Run To The Hills and Flight Of Icarus at Nashville’s Hard Rock Cafe, while bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Adrian Smith looked on.

Iron Maiden’s The Legacy Of The Beast tour will continue tomorrow night (September 19) at Albuquerque's Isleta Amphitheater. Following the North American tour, Maiden will head to Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile for further shows later in the year.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile