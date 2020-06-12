Iron Maiden-inspired film The Night Of The Beast is in the works

A new Iron Maiden-inspired film titled The Night Of The Beast has been given the green light after German sales firm M-Appeal picked up the rights to it.

Variety report the movie follows two Colombian teenagers who are trying to see Maiden for the first time in Bogota.

It’s set in February 2008 when, after years of waiting, Colombian fans finally got to see their heroes play live at the Simón Bolívar Park – part of Maiden’s Somewhere Back In Time tour.

The Night Of The Beast is being directed by Mauricio Leiva-Cock, who tells Variety: “It’s not the Colombian film that is usually seen through festivals. It doesn’t have the usual norms. It’s not a film about poverty, violence or death – it’s a film about two teenagers going to a metal concert.

“Sometimes people don’t see these stories fitting into our narrative, when to me they are as much ours as anyone else’s.”

The film will feature Iron Maiden tracks, along with material from Colombian bands including Vein and Agony.

The Somewhere Back In Time tour saw Iron Maiden focus on material from the 80s, and included Can I Play With Madness, Rime Of The Ancient Mariner and Heaven Can Wait.

Further details on The Night Of The Beast will be revealed in due course.