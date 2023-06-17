Watch Bruce Dickinson try to dress up an unimpressed Steve Harris while Iron Maiden play Alexander The Great live on stage

Anyone who's been fortunate enough to witness an Iron Maiden show during the Bruce Dickinson eras knows that the mischievous frontman loves any opportunity to a) dress up and b) mess about a bit. Currently, the metal legends are blazing a trail across Europe courtesy of their epic Future Past tour, boasting a dazzling production and the chance for Maiden fans to indulge both in 2021's critically acclaimed Senjutsu and some rare cuts taken from 1986 favourite Somewhere In Time.

One of said rare cuts is anthemic fan favourite Alexander The Great, getting played live for the very first time on this tour, and it was during that song at a show in Prague earlier this month that Dickinson's penchant for tomfoolery resulted in a funny exchange with his partner in crime and Maiden bassist/band leader, Steve Harris.

During the song's lengthy, swaying instrumental midsection, Dickinson was clearly delighted to find that an eager fan from the crowd had chucked a fancy dress helmet onto the stage, perhaps a little overexcited by all the ancient militaristic themes. In footage since posted on social media, the singer can be seen proudly wearing the item as he struts around on stage - before a cheeky idea seems to pop into his head.

Creeping up behind Steve Harris, who's clearly busy thundering through his basslines and in no mood to play, Dickinson plants the helmet on him, laughing his head off as Harris ducks down, rips the helmet back off and chucks it back across the stage, picking up where he left off while barely missing a beat.

A resigned Dickinson then turns to the crowd and begins pulling some hilariously, over the top grumpy faces to the fans in front of him. We imagine he won't be trying that one again.

Watch the delightfully silly moment below. Maiden's Future Past Tour continues this summer.

A post shared by THRASHMEMETAL (@thrashmemetal) A photo posted by on

