Internet genius creates Radio Disney version of Slipknot's Wait And Bleed

Even though we know the odd hard-rocking toddler exists in the world, as a general rule, the music that us grown ups enjoy – such as Slipknot – doesn't always sit too well with the kiddies. Seriously, have you seen Corey Taylor's new mask? That thing causes nightmares. But for the metal parents out there who haven't been able to listen to their favourite songs around their young ones for some time, some good news: we think we've just found the perfect solution.

Introducing Radio Disney Slipknot – a sonic amalgamation created by internet genius Andy Rehfeldt, who actually released it on YouTube a while back where it was swiftly blocked. Since then, another user has uploaded the cover, meaning we've finally been able to get our paws on it.

Within the video, Corey Taylor and co. appear to be performing their 2000 floor-filling metal anthem Wait And Bleed on stage at the London Arena in 2002, playing in their usual menacing fashion, but coming out of Taylor's mouth is a voice that certainly is not his own – it's light, chipper, and sounds like the vocal equivalent of a sunny day. The instrumentation, too, has been replaced by the sound of jolly, surfer-style pop, calling to mind the happy-go-lucky optimism of The Beach Boys.

There's also something incredibly satisfying about hearing Taylor demand, "Get your fucking hands in the fucking air!", while sounding like a potty-mouthed children's television presenter.

So whether you're looking to get your fill of Slipknot in a child-friendly home, or simply, fancy a quick pick-me-up, check out the cover below: