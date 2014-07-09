In The Red with Swedes Crucified Barbara

Sweden’s sirens of sleaze Crucified Barbara have confirmed they will release their fourth studio album in September.

And the all-girl rockers have unveiled the artwork for the album which tackles subjects including misogyny and animal rights.

In The Red was recorded at Music A Matic studio in Gothenburg with producer Chips Kiesby and engineer Henryk Lip, and the girls reckon it is their best work to date.

A video for the track To Kill A Man can be viewed below.

In a statement, they say: “This album is the best thing we’ve ever done musically and it feels damn good to take a clear stand against subjects like misogyny and animal rights, topics we are passionate about, through our music.

“We’ve been jamming ourselves bloody and let our emotions flow prior to recording.

“We have always been shocked by injustice and oppression, and this time, our opinions have taken an even bigger place in the song writing.”

In The Red will be released on Monday, September 14.

Crucified Barbara: To Kill A Man