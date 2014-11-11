Igor Cavalera hopes for classic Sepultura reunion

Former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera hopes the classic lineup will get back together in the future – but admits there are no current plans.

He left the band over “artistic differences” in 2006 following brother and frontman Max’s acrimonious departure in 1996. The current formation, consisting of vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Pinto and drummer Eloy Casagrande have been working together since 2011.

But Igor hopes he and Max – who currently lead Cavalera Conspiracy – can work again with Kisser and Pinto. He tells Metal Wani: “I hope so. It’s something that we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. To be honest, I really hope one day we can do this in a very cool way.”

He adds: “There’s nothing solid. The only solid thing right now is Cavalera Conspiracy.”

His comments stand against those of Kisser earlier this year. He described reunion speculation as a “pain in the ass” and added: “We never fired anybody – everybody left the band because they didn’t feel it was the right place to be.”

Sepultura recently released a live DVD. Cavalera Conspiracy launched third album Pandemonium earlier this month. Max Cavalera last week said he was still proud to perform his former band’s classic tracks.