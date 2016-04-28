Iggy Pop, Josh Homme perform Lust For Life on US TV

Iggy Pop appeared with Josh Homme on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to play Lust For Life.
Pop and Homme are on the road together in support of their collaboration album Post Pop Depression, and dropped into the Los Angeles studio to perform the classic 1977 track along with Sunday from the new record.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the book Total Chaos: The Story Of Iggy And The Stooges will be published on October 11 via Third Man Books.
