Iggy Pop, Josh Homme perform Lust For Life on US TV

Iggy Pop appeared with Josh Homme on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to play Lust For Life.

Pop and Homme are on the road together in support of their collaboration album Post Pop Depression, and dropped into the Los Angeles studio to perform the classic 1977 track along with Sunday from the new record.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the book Total Chaos: The Story Of Iggy And The Stooges will be published on October 11 via Third Man Books.

Apr 28: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

May 04: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 05: Fredriksberg Falconer, Denmark

May 07: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 08: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

May 10: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

May 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 15: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

May 28: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

Jun 04: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 11: Newport Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 17: Aarhus Northside, Denmark

Jun 19: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 25: Prague Metronome Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 01: Arras Mainsquare Festival, France

Jul 03: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Cognac Blues Passions Festival, France

Jul 08: Limoges Lost In Limoges, France

Jul 11: Luxembourg CC Rencontre Abbaye De Neumunster, Luxembourg

Jul 15: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock Festival, Portugal

Jul 17: Salacgriva Positvus Festival, Latvia

Jul 21: Tromso Bukta Festival, Norway

Jul 23: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Rockfestival, Norway

Jul 29: Saint Nazaire Festival Les Escales, France

Jul 31: Gignac Ecaussysteme Festival, France

Aug 12: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Landerneau Fete Du Bruit, France

Aug 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 28: Boulogne Billancourt Rock En Seine, France