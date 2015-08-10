Hugh Cornwell details anthology

Hugh Cornwell will release The Fall And Rise Of Hugh Cornwell on August 28 via Invisible Hands Music.

The 13-track set presents a dozen songs from his first six solo albums alongside the new tune Live It And Breathe It.

Cornwell tells Backseat Mafia: “I wouldn’t call the new album a ‘greatest hits’ as I think a ‘best of’ is a better description. But I’m happy with all the songs I’ve produced since I left The Stranglers, otherwise they wouldn’t have been released. I never put out anything I’m not happy with.”

Cornwell’s first solo record, 1988’s Wolf, was issued while the singer was still with The Stranglers, and he’s released several since his 1990 departure, including 1993’s Wired, 1997’s Guilty, 2000’s Hi Fi, 2004’s Beyond Elysian Fields, 2008’s Hooverdam and 2012’s Totem And Taboo.

The Fall And Rise Of Hugh Cornwell will be available on LP and CD, and will be performed in its entirety during an extensive tour of Germany next month.

Cornwell will launch the album with a series of acoustic UK dates later this month and a full band showing at Farnham’s Wefest on September 5.

He’s also one of the artists set to appear at the Sunshine Of Your Love tribute concert for Cream bassist Jack Bruce at London’s Roundhouse on October 24, following which he’ll launch a major acoustic tour of the UK in November.

TRACKLIST

01. Leave Me Alone

02. Beat Of My Heart

03. Hot Cat On A Tin Roof

04. Break Of Dawn

05. Under Her Spell

06. First Bus To Babylon

07. Please Don’t Put Me On A Slow Boat To Trowbridge

08. Lay Back On Me Pal

09. One Buring Desire

10. Cadiz

11. Long Dead Train

12. Getting Involved

13. Live It And Breathe It

Aug 27 – Oldham Uppermill Civic Hall (acoustic)

Aug 28 – Carlisle Old Fire Station (acoustic)

Aug 30 – Bromsgrove Artirix Arts Centre (acoustic)

Sep 05 – Franham Weyfest (band)

Oct 24 – London Roundhouse Sunshine Of Your Love Jack Bruce tribute

HUGH CORNWELL ACOUSTIC UK TOUR

Nov 01 – Bury St Edmunds Apex Arts Centre Nov 02 – London Union Chapel Nov 03 – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn Nov 04 – West Yorkshire Carriageworks Theatre Nov 06 – Worthing St Pauls Arts Centre Nov 07 – Devon Plough Arts Centre Nov 12 – Morecambe Platform Nov 13 – Colne Muni Nov 14 – Selby Town Hall Nov 15 – Leamington Spa Assembly Nov 18 – Newbury Arlington Arts Centre Nov 19 – Weston Super Mare St Pauls Church Nov 20 – Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre Nov 21 – Stockton On Tees Georgian Theatre Nov 22 – Glasgow Oran Mor Nov 26 – Sale Waterside Arts Centre Nov 27 – Whitley Bay Playhouse Nov 28 – Southport Atkinson Nov 29 – Staffordshire Foxlowe Arts Centre