How Accept's Blind Rage was made

Producer Any Sneap, who's worked with the likes of Megadeth, Saxon, Killswitch Engage and Exodus, has filmed a pair of videos explaining how Accept's recent Blind Rage album was made. The album came out in August, and was the follow up to 2012's Stalingrad, also produced by Sneap.

“With the Stalingrad album it was all a bit pushed”, says Sneap, “but with this one we gave ourselves plenty of time. We probably had 18 or 19 songs in really good shape before we got started, which meant we could use the songs we felt made the most complete album.”

Accept play at the forum in London on Thursday 27 November. Tickets are on sale now.