Hot New Band: The NX

Contrary to what most high-profile arena bands seem to think, rock’n’roll is not supposed to be polite or well-behaved. Sunderland’s The NX have tapped into the true spirit of the genre via a sound that’s brutish, obnoxious and steeped in adrenalin.

“We don’t like to over-complicate things,” says vocalist Warby Warburton. “We get on, give a high energy performance, and get off. The NX is like your mate who comes to your house on a Friday night without warning, bottle of whisky in hand, makes you hit the town with him and have the best night of your life.”

The band’s debut EP Night Heaver – named after the act of strategic, mid-party vomiting – packs a hefty punch, bristling with hostile energy and a tangible sense that chaos is about to erupt. Fancy getting rocked? Meet your new best friends.

“There’s a beauty in going out in a city you’ve never been to before, not knowing any of the locals and being able to go extra hard without the embarrassment of the morning after,” notes Warby. “You’ll see us on karaoke or on the dancefloor. We’ll welcome any shots!”

NIGHT HEAVER IS OUT NOW VIA FOOTLOOSE