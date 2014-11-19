Hoglan returns to Death

Death drummer Sean Reinert has left the band's current tour due to ill health and has been replaced by Testament and Dark Angel sticksman Gene Hoglan.

Hoglan – who was a member of Death between 1993 and 1995 – will fill in for Reinert on the remainder of the Swamp Leper Stomp tour, which sees the band on the road with Obituary, Massacre, Rivers Of Nihil and Untimely Demise.

Death’s lawyer Eric Greif says: “We wish Sean all the best and that his health will bounce back quickly.”

The Swamp Leper Stomp Tour kicked off last weekend in Los Angeles and wraps up in Miami on December 7.

Meanwhile, Hoglan recently called the Dark Angel reunion “super fun” and he was looking forward to the future with the band.