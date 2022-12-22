Here's what Sam Smith's Unholy would sound like if it was written by Ghost (pretty good, actually!)

We're delighted to tell you that style-splicing YouTube hero of a million voices, Anthony Vincent, is at it again - and this time he has his eyes (and ears, and vocals, and hands, and...well, you get the picture) on two modern heavyweights from very different musical worlds.

Sam Smith's chart-smashing Unholy, featuring Kim Petras, is one of 2022's single biggest pop songs, already racking up well over half a billion streams on Spotify despite only being released in September. The rock world has already got its hands on the track, with Mobo-nominated alt-rock duo Nova Twins putting out a critically acclaimed remix just earlier this month.

Vincent, however, has typically decided to take things one step further by reimagining the pop banger as a Ghost song. He's given Unholy a delightfully spooky makeover, boasting eerie, multilayered vocals, heavy, downtuned riffs and flourishes of ghoulish theatrics. The biggest surprise of all? It totally works, and we can only assume that Ghost mainman Tobias Forge approves - after all, he's already expressed a lot of love for Abba this year, so he knows his way around a great pop hook.

Have a listen to Antony Vincent's Ghostly version of Unholy below.

Sadly, while we reckon Tobias Forge would like the sound of the song, there's every chance he won't have heard the original track on which its based.

"I am so bad at listening to other records, other band's records, I must say," he admitted earlier this week to Revolver. "Simply because I'm just too full of myself. [Laughs] No, but I'm just too busy listening to old records. I listen to a lot of music, but most of it is older. I just had my end-of-year summary of what I listen to the most on Spotify, and it turned out to be Marillion."

Ah well.