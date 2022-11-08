Here's that Curb Your Enthusiasm and Metallica mash-up you didn't know you needed

For those who’ve enjoyed Larry David’s semi-autobiographical cringe-fest Curb Your Enthusiasm over the last couple of decades, it’s hard not to hear its iconic, playful theme in your head whenever the HBO static title card is shown, no matter which show it precedes.

The song itself – title Frolic – was written by Italian composer Luciano Michelini and originally appeared in the 1974 film La Bellissima Estate. The “clownish” tune – the composer’s words, not ours – was later used by the comedian and writer for Curb and quickly established itself as one of the most recognisable TV theme tunes of all time. It further cemented itself in pop culture as it became the foundation for many memes where things go quickly and disastrously wrong.

“There was something circusy about [the song]," David told James Andrew Miller on his podcast in 2017, via Vulture. "I like to get away with things, comedically, and sometimes music can help in that regard. It tells the audience: Don’t take this seriously, it’s just funny.”

This is where There I Ruined It comes in. This keen-eared YouTuber “lovingly destroys your favourite songs” and has recently decided that Metallica’s gargantuan 1991 banger Enter Sandman – a song about dreams of war, liars and dragon's fire – is deserving of such an accolade.

Check out Enter Your Enthusiasm, Curb Your Metallica, or whatever you want to call this earworm and we guarantee you'll never hear either song the same way again.

In August of this year, it was announced that Curb Your Enthusiasm had been renewed for a 12th season by HBO. No other details are available at the moment.