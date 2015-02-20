Henry McCullough help at Half Moon

Wings guitarist Henry McCullough is the subject of a star-studded fundraising event at the Half Moon, Putney, next month.

Tim Hinkley has gathered Nick Lowe, Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Lowe, Neil Inness, Suggs, Graham Parker and others to perform a show in support of McCullough, 71, who suffered a severe heart attack in 2012.

The Spooky Tooth, Joe Cocker and Pink Floyd collaborator is unlikely to recover fully from his illness and requires 24-hour care and attention.

Hinkley says: “The heart attack has left Henry with a certain amount of brain damage, which has resulted in memory loss and functional instability. He’s wheelchair-bound and the prognosis for the future is not good.

“I managed to rattle a few celebrity cages and three or four rock stars donated money to help Henry. However, looking after an invalid is hard going and Henry’s wife Josie is really having a tough time. So I decided to get the boys out and put on a show – to raise not only money but awareness of Henry’s condition.”

Hinkley will lead the Henry’s Heroes house band, featuring Mel Collins, Bobby Tench, John ‘The Admiral’ Halsey, Neil Hubbard, Steve Simpson and Kuma Harada. A memorabilia auction will take place and additional “surprises” are promised on the night.

Tickets for Henry’s Heroes at the Half Moon on March 17 are on sale now.