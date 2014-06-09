Hear Sepultura's home Roots demo

The original demo version of classic Sepultura track Roots Bloody Roots has emerged.

Max Cavalera’s demo was recorded at home and features him on vocals and guitar. It would go on to become the opening track to the band’s sixth album, Roots – released in 1996.

The heavily downtuned track drew influence from the nu-metal bands of that era, a fact Cavalera described as an about turn as those bands had themselves been influenced by early Sepultura.

Cavalera’s new project Killer Be Killed released their self-titled debut album in May. Click here to stream it in its entirety.

Max Cavalera’s Roots Bloody Roots demo