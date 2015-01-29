Head from Korn drops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be chatting to Brian Welch, or as you know him, Head from the mighty Korn.

We’ll also be spinning the best bits from the debut album by Kyuss man Brant Bjork’s short-lived Che. As well as the exclusive new play of Blind Guardian’s new ‘un and music from Skyharbor, Black Peaks, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Prong Venom and Led Zeppelin.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that a French court has stopped parents from naming their baby girl Nutella after the hazelnut spread, ruling that it would make her the target of derision. The judge ordered that the child be called Ella instead. Which got us thinking…

What was your nickname in school? Wilding had a few; Gandalf, Animal, Jesus…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.