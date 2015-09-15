Hayley’s NFG guest spot was her own idea

New Found Glory didn’t plan to have Paramore’s Hayley Williams guest on their track Vicious Love – until Williams heard about it.

NFG drummer Cyrus Bolooki has revealed the band originally planned to invite country singer Kacey Musgraves to duet with them on the song, which appears on upcoming release Resurrection: Ascension.

But that changed when guitarist Chad Gilbert, who’s engaged to Williams, mentioned the concept to her.

Bolooki tells Stars: “You probably won’t believe it, but it was actually her idea.

“We decided to look into having a female singer on Vicious Love, to make it a duet. Ian, our bass player, had been pushing for us to get in contact with Kacey, who’s actually an NFG fan.

“Chad Gilbert asked Hayley to help out – and upon hearing of our plans, Hayley asked why we weren’t asking her to sing on it, and said she wanted to do it herself.”

He insists the band hadn’t thought of it themselves, adding: “Hayley insisted that she wanted to do it. So of course, we weren’t going to say ‘no’ to that. And the rest is history.”

Resurrection: Ascension, an extended version of NFG’s 2014 album Resurrection, is launched on October 9. The band launch a North American tour one night earlier.

Resurrection: Ascension tracklist