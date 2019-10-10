Hawkwind launch maniacal space rock anthem Flesh Fondue

Space rock pioneers Hawkwind continue their journey into the furthest corners of the unknown universe with the release of Flesh Fondue, the first track to emerge from upcoming collection All Aboard The Skylark. The album is due on October 25, and is available to pre-order now.

“The album is about the annihilation of the human race," says Hawkwind mainman Dave Brock. "Part of the storyline we were working on was the fact that there have been five extinctions of earth and, on each occasion only certain insects and animals are left alive to restart everything.

"We took it to extremes, of course, and the opening track, Flesh Fondue, is about aliens travelling the universe and feasting off life forms. It’s an interesting idea but we never actually finished the whole concept because we had to get this album finished but we’ll be back to our original quest next year!”

All Aboard The Skylark features band leader Brock alongside long-standing drummer Richard Chadwick, bassist and keyboard player Niall Hone, and guitarist Magnus Martin.

The album is accompanied by bonus disc of acoustic versions of Hawkwind classics entitled Acoustic Daze. The full track listing for both albums is below.

In November, Hawkwind embark on a 15-date UK tour, which kicks off in Brighton on November 10, and climaxes with a show at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 26 (full dates below). Tickets are on sale now.

All Aboard The Skylark tracklist

1. Flesh Fondue

2. Nets Of Space

3. Last Man On Earth

4. We Are Nom Dead... Only Sleeping

5. All Aboard The Skylark

6. 65 Million Years Ago

7. In The Beginning

8. The Road To...

9. The Fantasy Of Faldum

Acoustic Daze tracklist

1. Psy Power

2. Hymne To The Sun

3. The Watcher

4. Generator Door

5. Micro Man

6. Into The Night

7. Down Through The Night

8. Flying Doctor

9. Get You Act Together

10. Ascent Of Man

11. We Took The Wrong Step Years Ago

Hawkwind UK Tour Dates

Nov 10: Brighton Theatre Royal

Nov 11: York Grand Opera House

Nov 12: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Nov 13: Basingstoke The Anvil

Nov 15: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 16: Edinburgh The Queens Hall

Nov 17: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 18: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 19: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 20: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 23: Birmingham Town Hall

Nov 24: Coventry Empire

Nov 25: GuildfordG Live

Nov 26: London Royal Albert Hall

