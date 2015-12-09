Harpers Ferry stream debut single

Harpers Ferry – an international blues-rock trio based in England – have launched a lyric video for their debut track What To Believe.

It’s released as a single on December 11 after original Black Sabbath manager Jim Simpson of Big Bear Music put his weight behind them.

The band consists of British guitarist Ben Harvey and Kiwi colleague Christopher Rayner, who’ve worked together since they were 11 and tied up with American vocalist Pia Varma in 2013.

Harpers Ferry say What To Believe “carries a poignant message about information overload.” Find out more.