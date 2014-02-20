Happy Kurt Cobain Day

Today, Kurt Cobain‘s hometown of Aberdeen, Washington is commemorating the Nirvana frontman with an official Kurt Cobain Day!

With this year seeing the 20th anniversary of Kurt’s death, it’s certainly a timely move, and seeing as today would have marked Kurt’s 47th birthday, it’s a date that definitely works for us.

“Aberdeen residents may justifiably take pride in the role our community played in the life of Kurt Cobain and the international recognition our community has gained from its connections with Kurt Cobain and his artistic achievements,” says Aberdeen Mayor Bill Simpson.

Nirvana are among the inductees for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, which takes place on April 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will also see inductions for KISS, Cat Stevens, Hall And Oates, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Andrew Oldham, Brian Epstein and the E Street Band