Actor Hank Azaria, best known for his multiple contributions to the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons, has formed a Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

Azaria, who voices many characters on the show including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Snake Jailbird, Professor Frink and store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon (the latter until 2020), made the announcement on Instagram.

"Ever since I was 15 years old, I worked up a talking impression of Bruce Springsteen," says Azaria, in a Springsteen voice. "But I decided for my birthday party to work up a singing impression. And it went so well that – by popular demand – we're playing our first ticketed gig."

The debut public performance from the EZ Street Band will take place at (Le) Poisson Rouge, a 700-capacity venue in New York's Greenwich Village, on August 1, and money raised from ticket sales will go to Azaria's Four Through Nine Foundation, which funds youth education, sports and social programs. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

Azaria has also released a short video in which he can be seen performing as The Boss at his 60th birthday party at the City Winery in New York City, a show attended by E-Street band drummer Max Weinberg, who reportedly called the performance “the best Springsteen tribute" he'd seen.

Springsteen, for his part, has never appeared on The Simpsons, despite having roles written for him on three occasions. In One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish (1991) his part was eventually taken by broadcaster Larry King, while his role in Radio Bart the following year went to Sting. And in 1998, Alec Baldwin eventually got the job on When You Dish Upon A Star.

A post shared by Hank Azaria (@hankazaria) A photo posted by on