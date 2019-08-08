Halestorm look to 2020 to begin Vicious follow-up

Halestorm are planning to return to the studio in the spring of 2020 to begin putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2018’s Vicious.

The band are currently on the road across the US with Alice Cooper, but vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale recently dropped into Rock 100.5 The Katt where she spoke about their future plans once they finish touring later this year.

She said: “We pretty much decided that in late spring we’re going to settle down and just focus on doing another record.

“It's crazy – after we finished Vicious, we had so much material that wasn't even recorded. We had a lot of material that was recorded that wasn't even included on the record, and then since then, we have about two albums' worth of material.

“It’s almost like Vicious was a launchpad for all this new stuff to come. So I can't wait to actually get it down and show it to everybody.”

Halestorm’s run of shows with Cooper will conclude later this month, with the band then hitting the road with Godsmack throughout September and October.

They’ll then cross the Atlantic with In This Moment and New Years Day for dates in the UK and Europe before setting off for Japan and Australia later in the year.