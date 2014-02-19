Hale: 'I Was Probably Conceived To Van Halen'

We always knew that Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale had rad taste in music – and now we think we’ve discovered why.

Speaking to Hammer in our new issue about her discovery of heavy music, Lzzy harks back to her very earliest days as inspiration for her tastes. Like, really early.

“My parents were huge fans of Van Halen,” she recalls. “We grew up on all their songs and I definitely caught the bug from them. I was probably conceived to Van Halen!”

On her current tastes, Lzzy notes that she’s very much a metalhead, even if it’s got her into a spot of bother along the way…

“I actually don’t have my driving license right now,” she laughs. “It’s funny, because the last time I drove, my little brother and my guitar player were both in the car with me and we were literally listening to Breaking The Law. Long story short, I haven’t been in a car since. There was definitely a speed-breaking incident. We weren’t even doing anything cool, just coming back from the grocery car. Blame Judas Priest!”

Read more from Lzzy in our current issue and catch Lzzy et al on the following dates:

Tue 1st Apr – NEWCASTLE – O2 Academy

Thu 3rd Apr – SHEFFIELD – O2 Academy

Fri 4th Apr – MANCHESTER – Academy

Sat 5th Apr – GLASGOW – O2 ABC

Mon 7th Apr – BIRMINGHAM – O2 Academy

Tue 8th Apr – BRISTOL – O2 Academy

Wed 9th Apr – LONDON – Forum

Tickets, priced at £14 regionally and £16 in London (subject to booking fee), are on sale now Pick them up from http://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/halestorm-tickets or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Halestorm - Here’s To Us - Part One

Halestorm also feature on upcoming Ronnie James Dio tribute, This Is Your Life, out April 1 via Rhino.