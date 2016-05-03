Gus G covers Game Of Thrones theme tune

Gus G has covered the Game Of Thrones theme tune.

Loudwire reports that the Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist had “heard the theme for the first time just minutes before laying down his own version.”

Gus G recently wrapped up a tour in support of his 2015 solo album, A Brand New Revolution.

He said of the follow-up to I Am The Fire: “I feel the album as a whole has many influences, from classic hard rock and metal, to more modern and current sounds.”

Meanwhile Mastodon – who starred as Wildlings in Game Of Thrones last year – released their song White Walker on vinyl in February after show producers commissioned the song for Catch The Throne: The Mixtape Volume 2.