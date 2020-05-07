Guns N’ Roses to release Sweet Child O’ Mine book for kids

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they’ll release a children’s book based on their classic Appetite For Destruction track Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The band teamed up with illustrator Jennifer Zivoin for the project, which will be published on September 1 through Jimmy Patterson Publishing.

A statement reads: “Iconic band Guns N' Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O' Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book.

“Follow a child's wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us – from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

“With Jennifer Zivoin's evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O' Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.”

Guns N’ Roses have also shared a video teaser for the book, which you can watch below.

Last week, author, model and fashion designer Susan Holmes McKagan gave an insight into how the band’s highly anticipated new material is sounding.

She told the Appetite For Distortion podcast: “I will say Guns N’ Roses have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff.

“I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do want to spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess. Hopefully that’ll put a spring in your step!”