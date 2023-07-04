Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash reveals the horror movie that "scared the ****" out of him

Guns N' Roses guitarist, and self-confessed horror movie buff, Slash has revealed the classic horror movie that "scared the shit" out of him.



"I don’t scare very easily," the guitarist tells NME. "That said, the first Night Of The Living Dead scared the shit out of me. It was so visceral, raw and fucking bleak. I found it quite unsettling."

Slash tells the website that his love of horror films began as a small child when he was growing up in England, and discovered Hammer Horror films: "People like Vincent Price, Peter Cushing and Charles Laughton – all those British horror icons... I just fell for it 100 per cent." The guitarist also says that his father encouraged him to read books by reading H. P. Lovecraft, Ray Bradbury and Edgar Allan Poe.

The Breach, a new horror film produced and scored by Slash, is released on digital download on Friday, July 10. Asked by NME to nominate some of the film composers that inspire him, the guitarist gives props to John Carpenter, Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman - "a genius" - and also hails some more left-field choices.



"I mean people like [Icelandic musician] Hildur Guðnadóttir who did Joker – that was an amazing fucking score," Slash says. "I also think [Radiohead guitarist] Johnny Greenwood is a great fucking composer. There Will Be Blood was one of the best scores of the last 20 years."

The guitarist also teased the fact that he is working on a new series for UK television based around "an adaptation of a great book".

You can read the full interview with Slash at NME.com.