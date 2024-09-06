“I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror.” Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash to release limited edition Music Of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights album

Guns N' Roses guitar hero Slash is releasing a limited edition, vinyl-only compilation of original compositions he has recorded over the past six years for the Halloween Horror Nights 'Universal Monsters' haunted house attraction in Los Angeles.



All the music for Music Of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights was written by Slash, and produced and co-written with other instruments and vocals by Stacey Quinealty, Creative Director, Audio and Video Design at Universal Studios. The 11-track score was recorded at 741 Studios and Slash's Snakepit Studios in California.



“As a longtime fan of horror movies and of Halloween Horror Nights, I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the 'Universal Monsters' haunted house,” Slash says in a statement. “Similar to the way music affects a film, I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror.”



The vinyl-only album will be sold exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood from September 5 through November 3. Three hundred alternate colour records, autographed by the Guns N' Roses legend will be placed in stores at Universal Studios Hollywood until they are sold out. An additional 100 copies are available online via Deko Entertainment.



The album tracklist is:



Side A

1. Universal Monsters Rising (Universal Monsters 2018)

2. Live Again (Universal Monsters: The Bride Of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

3. The Monster Reborn (Universal Monsters: The Bride Of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

4. The Gypsy Theme Universal Monsters: The Bride Of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

5. Sweet Licks (Clowns 3D 2014)

6. Dracula's Brides (Universal Monsters: The Bride Of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

Side B

1. Danse Of The Dead (Universal Monsters 2018)

2. Kharis The Mummy (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

3. Silent Screams (Universal Monsters: Unmasked 2023)

4. We Belong Dead (Universal Monsters 2018)

5. The Final Scare (Universal Monsters 2018)



This year, Slash's original score for 'Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines' haunted house is headlined by an all-female gathering of classic Universal Monsters — The Bride Of Frankenstein, Dracula's Daughter, She-Wolf Of London and the undead, mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun.

Slash - Halloween Horror Nights (Teaser) - YouTube Watch On